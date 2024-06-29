Twist! Woman's Intentions Questioned in Guwahati Trafficking Incident

In a surprising turn of events, an incident in Guwahati involving a woman named Dimpy from Dibrugarh Joypur has taken a new direction. Initial reports speculated on a potential trafficking case, but police sources have clarified that this is not the case.
Dimpy, a mother of five year old child and previously married, had traveled to Guwahati allegedly to marry Sunil Kumar Sharma of Rajasthan for the second time. Accompanied by three men from Rajasthan, she arrived in Khanapara but a disturbance ensued for undisclosed reasons, leading to their detention by police.
Investigations revealed that Dimpy willingly pursued a second marriage, initially introduced to Sunil through a mutual acquaintance from Makum. Sunil, along with his associates, had traveled to Assam for the wedding, which was scheduled to take place on Friday.
Despite plans for a return to Rajasthan post-marriage, an incident in Khanapara on Saturday has left the Rajasthan group perplexed. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed, but Basistha police are actively investigating the matter to uncover the circumstances behind the morning's disruption.