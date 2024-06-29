Young Girl Escapes Women Trafficking Gang in Guwahati

Speaking to the media, she narrated her ordeal: “I was married to Sunil from Jaipur, Rajasthan, after a short marriage ritual. One of my acquaintances from Tinsukia arranged the marriage, telling me that Sunil was from Guwahati. I didn't know he was from outside the state. Initially, I didn't suspect I was sold. However, while on the bus to Guwahati, I overheard their conversation about the money they received for my marriage with Sunil. They instructed me to say I had been married for five years if asked and to hide the fact that I was recently married. I also found out they have sold many girls in this manner. I retrieved some phone recordings and photos from their mobile phones. These people lure young girls and sell them off in Rajasthan.”