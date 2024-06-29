Young Girl Escapes Women Trafficking Gang in Guwahati

Timely intervention has helped a young girl from Namrup in Dibrugarh district escape from an out-of-state women trafficking gang on Saturday morning in Basistha, Guwahati.
According to initial reports, the victim, who was allegedly married to Sunil Sharma from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was accompanied by two men and arrived in Guwahati by a night super bus. The group had planned to fly to Jaipur from Guwahati.
The young girl was reportedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh by a couple from Tinsukia.
Speaking to the media, she narrated her ordeal: “I was married to Sunil from Jaipur, Rajasthan, after a short marriage ritual. One of my acquaintances from Tinsukia arranged the marriage, telling me that Sunil was from Guwahati. I didn't know he was from outside the state. Initially, I didn't suspect I was sold. However, while on the bus to Guwahati, I overheard their conversation about the money they received for my marriage with Sunil. They instructed me to say I had been married for five years if asked and to hide the fact that I was recently married. I also found out they have sold many girls in this manner. I retrieved some phone recordings and photos from their mobile phones. These people lure young girls and sell them off in Rajasthan.”
So far, three people have been apprehended by city police for interrogation.
Further, the Basistha police are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the trafficking ring and ensure justice for the victims.