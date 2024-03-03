Two Arrested in Guwahati for Fraudulent Sale of Two-Wheelers Worth Lakhs

Two individuals were detained by Guwahati police on charges of fraud related to the purported sale of two-wheelers valued at lakhs of rupees at a discounted rate.
The incident was reported at a well-known two-wheeler showroom in Guwahati.
According to reports, two scammers identified as Ashish Hussain and Anwar Hussain from a Guwahati showroom's sales and credit team allegedly defrauded multiple customers, including government officials, journalists, etc, who sought to buy a brand new two-wheeler.
According to sources, roughly 30 FIRs have been filed against the duo since Saturday, with approximately 17 filed today.
One of the victim customers, who did not want to be named, stated that she had paid Rs 65,000 as a down payment for the purchase of a two-wheeler from them.
Later, the two fraudsters deceptively opened two additional loan accounts in the aforementioned customer's name at Muthoot Capital and TVS Credit to finance the purchase of the two-wheeler without their knowledge, siphoning off a huge sum of money.
The customer along with her husband then filed a police complaint at the Chandmari police station over this matter.
The Chandmari police registered a case 42/24 under Section 406/419/420/468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation was initiated.
The two scammers were apprehended today at House No. 4 on Narmada Path in Guwahati's Gandhi Basti locality.