Three Assamese NRIs Reach CID Office in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

The probe into the enigmatic death of singer Zubeen Garg intensified on Monday as three Assamese Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati.

The three individuals — Geolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sarma, and Siddharth Bora — appeared at the CID headquarters for questioning in connection with the case. According to sources, all three were reportedly present at the private yacht party in Singapore where Zubeen Garg was last seen alive.

Additionally, four other individuals — Tanmay Phukan, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Sushmita Goswami, and Debojit Hazarika — are expected to appear at the CID headquarters in Guwahati today for questioning in connection with the case. Sources indicate that all four attended the same yacht gathering and are considered key eyewitnesses who could provide crucial insights into the events leading up to Zubeen’s tragic death.

CID officials stated that the interrogations aim to reconstruct the sequence of events, activities, and interactions during the yacht party. Investigators believe questioning the NRIs may help uncover significant leads regarding the circumstances surrounding the singer’s sudden demise.

Sources added that the CID is coordinating with Singaporean authorities to obtain CCTV footage, digital evidence, and forensic details to corroborate witness statements.

Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore last month has sent shockwaves across Assam, triggering mass public outrage and growing demands for a transparent investigation. The CID has intensified its probe amid widespread speculation and emotional appeals for justice.

Officials described the interrogations as a key development in the ongoing investigation, which is expected to continue in the coming days as more witnesses are summoned for questioning.

