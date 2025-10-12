“We Are Ready to Die, But We Want Justice for Zubeen Da”: Fans Protest at Sonapur Memorial Site

In a massive display of public anger, thousands of people gathered at the memorial of late singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur to demand justice. Protesters expressed deep frustration over the government’s handling of the case, raising slogans such as, “We are ready to die; we will get justice,” and “We, the people of Assam, will not stay silent if justice is not served”.

Speaking to reporters, one fan said, “We are even ready to die, but we want justice for Zubeen Da. We will not understand anything else — we only want justice. We are small people; we don’t want anything else but justice. The people connected to the death of Assam’s beloved Zubeen Da must be punished by the law, or the people of Assam will never let this go or forgive it.”

Responding to the Assam Chief Minister’s remarks about providing oil, another fan added, “We don’t want oil from the CM. We have our own land and will harvest mustard to get oil, but we seek justice. If the people connected to Zubeen Garg’s death are not punished by the law, the people will not leave this matter.”

Many attendees vowed that even if the authorities ignored the case, the people would continue to pursue justice. The massive turnout reflected widespread outrage and a profound sense of injustice among fans and local residents over the unresolved circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Four Assamese Expatriates From Singapore to Appear Before CID Monday