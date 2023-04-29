Two Bikers Die After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Guwahati

The deceased have been identified as Ayan Das and Bishal Das, both hailing from Umrangso under Dima Hasao district.

Sources said that the duo was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind, killing them on the spot.

Currently, the bodies of the two deceased youths are being kept at GNRC hospital for further proceedings.

Earlier today, two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred at Kaziranga under Assam’s Golaghat district.

The mishap was reported from National Highway no 37 near Haldhibari area.

Sources said that the pickup van they were travelling in collided with a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

While the driver of the vehicle sustained grievous injuries, two other occupants were killed on the spot.

Following the incident, the injured driver was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the deceased were not established.