Two Chain Snatching Incidents Reported In Guwahati

Two more chain snatching incidents have been reported in Guwahati city in broad daylight on Monday.
In the first instance, two bike-borne miscreants targeted a woman walking in Bharalumukh area and snatched the chain from her neck before speeding away.
Following the incident, the victim woman reached the local police station and lodged a complaint in regards to the same.
In another case, a man was robbed of his gold chain while he was on his early morning walk on Monday. The victim man has been identified as Randhir Raj Gupta.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera that show two bike-borne miscreants slowly nearing the victim man and snatching the gold chain that he was wearing. The bikers quickly disappeared after committing the crime.
A complaint was lodged by the man at Paltan Bazar police station in this regard.
It is however unclear if the same individuals were involved in both the robberies. An investigation has been initiated into both the cases.
It is pertinent to mention that such incidents of chain snatching have become a common occurrence in and around the city. These offenders successfully carry out these criminal activities right under the nose of the police by easily foxing them.
Earlier today, another such thief was injured in a police encounter that took place in Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The snatcher, identified as Arjun Saha, had allegedly stolen a chain from a woman by pulling it from her neck. He was apprehended soon after.
However, while being taken for investigation, Arjun allegedly tried to escape after which the police had to open fire.
Arjun was shot in his left leg and was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
The police also recovered the stolen chain from his possession.