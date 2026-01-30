Two-Day Special Workshop Begins at Gauhati University Under Governor’s Initiative

A two-day special workshop began at Gauhati University on Friday as part of an initiative by the Governor of Assam to promote linguistic and cultural heritage. The workshop is being organised under the Assam Governor’s Bhasha Protsahan Utsav Yojana and focuses on the study, writing and preservation of manuscripts.

The inaugural programme of the workshop was held at the PD Hall of Gauhati University in the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta was also present at the event.

The workshop aims to train participants in reading, writing and conserving ancient and traditional manuscripts, an area considered crucial for preserving Assam’s rich literary and historical legacy. Experts will guide the participants through practical sessions and discussions during the two-day programme.

Students, researchers and scholars from different parts of the state are taking part in the workshop, reflecting growing interest among young academics in language and manuscript studies. Training sessions are being conducted at the NEP Building of Gauhati University, where several subject experts are sharing their knowledge and experience.

Speaking at the inaugural event, the Governor highlighted the importance of safeguarding indigenous languages and manuscripts, stating that such initiatives help connect future generations with Assam’s cultural roots.

It was also announced that Gauhati University will introduce a six-month certificate course on Tai Ahom language and manuscripts as part of the same programme. The course is expected to provide structured learning opportunities for students interested in ancient scripts, language studies and heritage conservation.

