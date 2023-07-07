Guwahati: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested from Ganeshguri Flyover

At least two drug peddlers were arrested from Ganeshguri Flyover in Guwahati during an operation against drug abuse on Friday.
The Crime Branch in Guwahati conducted an operation against the drug abuse in the city during which they arrested the two peddlers under the Ganeshguri Flyover, sources informed.
The crime branch seized illicit drugs worth around Rs. 3 lakh from their possession during the operation.
The arrestees have been identified as Sanjeeb Das and Tutumoni Talukdar and both of them are residents of Hengrabari area in Guwahati.
Meanwhile, the peddlers said that a person gave them the drugs to hand it over to another person in exchange for money.
They further said that they did not have any idea of the market value of the seized drugs.
Last month, two drug peddlers were apprehended with Heroin weighing 2.5 kilograms during an operation carried out by Assam Police in Karimganj district.
The Karimganj Police carrying out an operation against drug menace in the district intercepted a vehicle coming from Mizoram and seized 2.5 kg of Heroin from the vehicle.
The police apprehended two peddlers in connection with the seizure. The peddlers were identified as Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain.