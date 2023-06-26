Assam: Drug Peddlers Held With 2.5 Kg of Heroin in Karimganj

Two drug peddlers were apprehended with Heroin weighing 2.5 kilograms during an operation carried out by Assam Police in Karimganj district on Sunday night.
The Karimganj Police carrying out an operation against drug menace in the district intercepted a vehicle coming from Mizoram and seized 2.5 kg of Heroin from the vehicle.
The police apprehended two peddlers in connection with the seizure. The peddlers have been identified as Ahad Uddin and Maqbul Hussain.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse lauded the efforts of the police for making the huge seizure.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Ishancherra and seized 200 soap cases containing 2.5 kg of Heroin. Also apprehended two accused. Great efforts @assampolice. Much appreciate.”
Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said, “On International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, @assampolice rededicates itself to fight the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking through our state.”
It may be mentioned that Assam in the drive against drugs in the last two years has seized 239 kg of Heroin, 71,902 kg of cannabis, 283 kg of opium, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, 40 kg of cocaine. The market value of these seized amounts up to Rs.1430 crore.