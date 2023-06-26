Assam: Drug Peddlers Held With 2.5 Kg of Heroin in Karimganj

It may be mentioned that Assam in the drive against drugs in the last two years has seized 239 kg of Heroin, 71,902 kg of cannabis, 283 kg of opium, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, 40 kg of cocaine. The market value of these seized amounts up to Rs.1430 crore.