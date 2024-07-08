Two Guwahati Girls Rescued from Traffickers in Bihar, 4 Accused Arrested

After the missing complaint was lodged, the Bhangagarh Police launched an extensive investigation. Reportedly, an unidentified person rang up Sindhu Kumari’s family and demanded Rs 30,000 for her release. Upon tracing the call, it was discovered that it was from Bihar’s Purnia.

Accordingly, a police team of the Bhangagarh Police Station was sent to Purnia. Upon launching a search operation, the police apprehended Tanveer Alom, the person who was behind the extortion call. The police also recovered both the victim girls.