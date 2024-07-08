Two Guwahati Girls Rescued from Traffickers in Bihar, 4 Accused Arrested

The Guwahati Police has rescued two girls including a minor from the clutches of traffickers in Bihar, reports on Monday.
According to sources, on June 29, 2024, a complaint was lodged by Rekha Devi at the Bhangagarh Police Station stating that her daughter Sindhu Kumari (18) had been troubling her to purchase a new mobile phone. On the refusal to her demand, Sindhu went to the house of another girl named Saniyara Parbin, and thereafter both the girls were missing.
After the missing complaint was lodged, the Bhangagarh Police launched an extensive investigation. Reportedly, an unidentified person rang up Sindhu Kumari’s family and demanded Rs 30,000 for her release. Upon tracing the call, it was discovered that it was from Bihar’s Purnia.
Accordingly, a police team of the Bhangagarh Police Station was sent to Purnia. Upon launching a search operation, the police apprehended Tanveer Alom, the person who was behind the extortion call. The police also recovered both the victim girls.
Further, upon investigation, it came to the light that while both the victim girls were planning to leave for Delhi, one person named Sikandar Ali (38) met them at the Paltan Bazaar Railway Station in Guwahati. Ali convinced the girls that he would help them to go to Delhi and handed them over to Idrish Ali (27) of Basistha.
According to further sources, Idrish Ali and his wife Babli later, in association with a woman Khairun Nessa of West Bengal took them to Siliguri by bus and sold them to one Akbor of Bihar for Rs. 1,10,000. Akbor then took the victim girls and handed them over to Tanvir Alom (35) who engaged them in sex work in Bihar’s Rawta.
Having found sufficient evidence against the accused persons who were involved in the crime, the police arrested Idrish Ali from Pilinkata, Basistha and Sikandar Ali from Paltanbazar, Railway Station.
During investigation it also came to the light that Khairun Nesa was staying at the house of Idrish Ali and was planning to take another girl to the brothel at Bihar. Based on the information she was also arrested and all the four accused persons have been produced before the judicial magistrate and brought on police remand.
Further investigation is underway to arrest the wife of Idrish Ali who is currently absconding.
It has been found that this was a case of human trafficking where girls are lured and later on sold to wealthy individuals to fulfill their carnal desires.