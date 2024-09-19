Assam Kidnapping: Three Youths Freed After Ransom Paid; One Abductor Arrested

Three youths were allegedly abducted by a group of miscreants from Moirabari market in Assam’s Dhing and held for ransom.
The victims, identified as Azaharul Islam, Umar Farooq, and Israfill Haque, had come to the market from their neighboring village, Goraimari, when they were forcibly taken by the miscreants.
According to sources, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. However, after negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 20,000, which was paid through the digital payment platform, PhonePe. Despite being threatened with death if they contacted the police, the three victims informed their families upon safely returning home.
Determined to catch the culprits, the youths, along with their families, returned to Moirabari Bazaar and spotted one of the kidnappers. The locals quickly intervened and captured Saidur Rahman, alias Sagar, one of the culprits, before handing him over to the police.
During interrogation, Saidur confessed to the crime and named two accomplices—Ropshan Khan, who resides near Moirabari Railway Station, and Mustak Faizur Rahman.
Further investigation revealed that the ransom money had been transferred to Mustak Faizur Rahman's account through PhonePe.
It is worth noting that both Saidur Rahman and Ropshan Khan both have a criminal history, with previous charges including murder, human trafficking, and kidnapping. Both of them have been jailed multiple times for similar offenses.
Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the abduction.