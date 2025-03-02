Two Held for Alleged Gang Rape of College Student in Guwahati’s Rajgarh

In a shocking incident, a shocking case of gang rape has been reported in a city hotel, where a student was lured and repeatedly assaulted by two men. Based on the victim's complaint, police have arrested Chandan Mohanta and Rohan Ali.

Advertisment

The 20-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped inside a room at Rashmi Hotel in Rajgarh. Reports indicate that the owner of ABC’s Grill Junction hotel and his employee were involved in the crime.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on the night of February 25. The accused had taken the victim out under false pretenses before committing the crime. The young woman from Karbi Anglong had met the two accused at a restaurant.

A case has been registered under FIR number 64/25.

Speaking to the media, DCP Amitav Basumatary on Sunday stated that the victim arrived at the police station at 9 PM last night and lodged a formal complaint, alleging that both men had raped her.

On the occasion of Shivratri, the accused reportedly made the victim consume alcohol, claiming they would treat her to a feast. Later, they insisted on taking her for a drive. However, the victim’s friend refused to accompany them.

The two men took the victim to Rashmi Hotel in Rajgarh, where they again forced her to drink alcohol. Following this, both accused allegedly raped the student inside the hotel room.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police are conducting further inquiries into the case, and legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

Also Read: Suspicious Death in Guwahati: Woman’s Body Taken to Hospital Before Police Alert