Two Held With Smuggled Gold at Guwahati Railway Station

City police on Tuesday apprehended two individuals in possession of a large amount of gold at Guwahati railway station.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of police led by OC Prosenjit Das conducted an operation and nabbed the duo from Tezwas Express train at the railway station.

The gold, weighing 1 kg and 3 grams, was recovered from inside a packet that was in the duo’s possession.

The estimated cost of the seized gold is said to be around Rs 60 lakh.

It is learned that the duo had planned to transport the gold to Delhi from Manipur in a bid to sell.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Hafiz Yasin and Aslam Sheikh.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections was been registered against the duo. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, City police had apprehended two individuals from Gorchuk and seized a fake gold statue in the shape of a boat from their possession.

A team of Gorchuk police raided a house at Katahbari area and seized the fake gold from the duo’s possession.