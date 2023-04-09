Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Guwahati

At least two persons sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision in Guwahati’s Athgaon on Saturday night.
According to sources, the incident was reported in the Athgaon flyover where a Swift Dzire car and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on injuring two persons.
In the major road mishap, the drivers of both the vehicle sustained grievous injuries.
The Athgaon Police immediately reached the spot after receiving information regarding the incident.
It has come to the fore that the driver of Swift Dzire was in inebriated condition when he hit the auto-rickshaw in a high speed.
The police after arriving at the scene took the injured drivers to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.
On April 3, a road accident occurred in Assam’s Hatsingimara, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The accident took place when the bike on which the victims were riding lost control and hit the roadside.
The deceased was identified as Qaim Ali, a resident of Fakirpara Village of Sukchar. Miraul Islam, another youth who was riding with Qaim Ali, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Goalpara for further treatment.
According to sources, the bike was travelling at a high speed and lost control while trying to avoid a pothole on the road. The impact of the incident was so severe that the bike was completely damaged.
Police officials then arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. They collected evidence and also recorded statements from the witnesses to ascertain the cause of the accident. The police had registered a case in this regard.