Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Guwahati

At least two persons sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision in Guwahati’s Athgaon on Saturday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported in the Athgaon flyover where a Swift Dzire car and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on injuring two persons.

In the major road mishap, the drivers of both the vehicle sustained grievous injuries.

The Athgaon Police immediately reached the spot after receiving information regarding the incident.

It has come to the fore that the driver of Swift Dzire was in inebriated condition when he hit the auto-rickshaw in a high speed.

The police after arriving at the scene took the injured drivers to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.