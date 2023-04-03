Assam: Youth Killed in Road Accident at Hatsingimara

In a tragic incident, a road accident occurred in Kacharipara in Assam’s Hatsingimara, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The accident took place when the bike on which the victims were riding lost control and hit the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Qaim Ali, a resident of Fakirpara Village of Sukchar. Miraul Islam, another youth who was riding with Qaim Ali, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Goalpara for further treatment.

According to sources, the bike was travelling at a high speed and lost control while trying to avoid a pothole on the road. The impact of the incident was so severe that the bike was completely damaged.

Police officials arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. They collected evidence and also recorded statements from the witnesses to ascertain the cause of the accident. The police have registered a case in this regard and are conducting further investigations.

The incident has caused shock and grief among the villagers, who expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. The injured youth, Miraul Islam is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is said to be critical. The authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

Earlier on March 25, at least 22 female tea workers were injured in a road accident that occurred at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district

According to sources, the vehicle carrying the tea workers lost control and overturned on the side of the road, resulting in the injuries.

The incident was reported near Meleng tea estate at Teok.

It was learned that that tea workers were being transported to the estate for their daily work when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, all the injured women were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.