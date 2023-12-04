Two Juveniles Among Three Held for Brutal Attack on Youth in Kamrup Metro

The Kamrup Metro police on Monday apprehended two juveniles and arrested the third accused for allegedly beating up a youth under the influence of alcohol.
The accused humiliated the victim and used a mobile phone to record a video of the victim as he was being assaulted.
The incident took place on Malaybari road in Khetri of Sonapur sub-division under the Kamrup Metro district.
According to reports, the victim identified as Bitu Talukdar (19) of Bogibari locality in Sonapur went to witness a Rash mela festival at Malaybari on December 1, 2023. While returning home at around midnight, a verbal spat broke out between him and one Chandan Kathar (21) and two others over an issue.
Speaking to the media, the accused Chandan Kathar said, “We were inebriated, and Bitu was drunk as well. He verbally abused us, so we hit him with a rod.”
The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral on social media; the family members of the victim lodged a police complaint at Khetri police station.
Based on the police complaint, the two juveniles and the third accused were picked up from their respective residences today.
Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.