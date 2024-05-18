Two Labourers Killed, Three Injured by Speeding Train in Guwahati

In a tragic incident, two labourers lost their lives and three others were injured after being struck by a speeding train in the Birkuchi locality near the Narengi railway station in Guwahati.
The deceased have been identified as Shahinur Islam and Hafizul Rahman.
The accident occurred while the labourers were walking along the railway tracks on their way to work. What began as an ordinary day turned into a tragedy when the speeding down train struck them, leaving little time for them to react.
Among the injured are Sahirul Islam, Sadagar Rahman, and Zahirul Islam. Two of the injured have been referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment, where their conditions remain critical.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene promptly and have recovered the bodies of the deceased, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to this tragic accident.