Two Minor Boys Abducted In Guwahati

Two minor boys were allegedly kidnapped from their residence in Guwahati’s Tetelia area on Thursday night.

According to sources, the two minors were abducted while they were playing at the front yard of their house.

The two minor boys aged four and nine, were abducted by miscreants who had arrived in a white Wagon R car at 8pm last night, sources informed.

Local police later reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The abducted minors have been identified as Bibek Kumar and Ajit Kumar.

Meanwhile, family members have named two individuals from Bihar, Rahul and Sajan, who might have been involved in the kidnapping.

Further details awaited.

Earlier this month, at least six people were apprehended in connection to a kidnapping case that took place near ISBT in Guwahati's Betkuchi area.

According to sources, a person, identified as Insaan Ali, was kidnapped near ISBT by the six accused.

In connection to the kidnapping case, the brother of the victim, Inamul Haque, registered a complaint at Gorchuk Police Station based on which the police started investigating the matter.

During the investigation, the police apprehended the six accused who were identified as- Faijal Ali, Rabiul Haque, Sultan Sheikh, Sattar Ali, Omar Ali and Saminul Haque.