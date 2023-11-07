Two Minors Killed In Fatal Bike Crash In Guwahati Outskirts

Two minors tragically lost their lives in a devastating high-speed collision that occurred in the Palashbari region of South Kamrup in Assam on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the two individuals were on their way to a sporting event in Borihat on a motorcycle when the driver lost control and crashed into an electrical pole on the roadside. Unfortunately, both of them passed away immediately.
The mishap took place near to Palashbari police station.
The deceased minors have been identified as Amlan Jyoti Das and Chandan Ali, hailing from Boriyapara and Moniyeri Tiniali respectively.
One of the victims, Chandan Ali, was a student of class 10 at a local school.
The sudden and unexpected loss of lives has left their respective school communities and the entire region in a state of deep sorrow.
Local police reached the scene soon after and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.