Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Elections Live: The Big Battle Before 2024

A total of three people including two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The explosion that took place in the Kanker district of the state comes a day before the first phase of voting for the assembly polls, police said. The incident occurred at around 4 pm when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations under Chhotebethiya police station limits, a police official said.

He said that a joint team of BSF and district police had set out from Marbeda camp escorting the polling teams to Rengagondi polling station. The pressure IED exploded near Rengagondi left two polling personnel and a BSF jawan, identified as Chandraprakash Seval injured.

Those injured were rushed to Chhotebethiya hospital where they are receiving treatment. The rest of the polling teams safely reached the Rengagondi polling booth under the Antagarh assembly constituency. A search operation has been launched.