Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Elections Live: The Big Battle Before 2024

The month-long election drive in these states is being touted as a 'semi-final' before the showdown in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Elections Live: Stage Set Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

The assembly elections in five states are set to kick-off on Tuesday, November 7 with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram first in line, as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana wait to vote.

The month-long election drive in these states is being touted as a 'semi-final' before the showdown in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. National political parties especially the likes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will get a chance to look at where they stand before the general elections.

A total of three people including two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The explosion that took place in the Kanker district of the state comes a day before the first phase of voting for the assembly polls, police said. The incident occurred at around 4 pm when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations under Chhotebethiya police station limits, a police official said.

He said that a joint team of BSF and district police had set out from Marbeda camp escorting the polling teams to Rengagondi polling station. The pressure IED exploded near Rengagondi left two polling personnel and a BSF jawan, identified as Chandraprakash Seval injured.

Those injured were rushed to Chhotebethiya hospital where they are receiving treatment. The rest of the polling teams safely reached the Rengagondi polling booth under the Antagarh assembly constituency. A search operation has been launched.

Voting will begin in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats in the first phase on Tuesday with officials stating that 25,249 personnel have been deployed. The voting will be held between 7 am and 3 pm in 10 seats - Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

BJP President JP Nadda played a traditional drum during his visit to Chhal, Raigarh in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday targeted the BJP indirectly saying, "Only talks will not do anything...There should be food, jobs, and schools for learning...Nothing will happen in the country by slogans and giving good speeches."

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi further, the Congress president further said, "Before the PM goes on a poll campaign, he sends ED, Income Tax, and CBI.” He added, “PM Modi helping the rich after getting the votes of the poor; under him, the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer."

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that the Congress comes to power by turning states into 'ATM of one family' and making fake guarantees.

He said, "Everyone knows about the Congress and corruption as witnessed during the UPA government. Within four months of the Congress government in Karnataka, ₹109 crore were found in the house of a contractor. Guarantees were not fulfilled but they started fulfilling their one motive - to make Karnataka an ATM."

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a sly dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday following his announcement that his government will extend the free ration scheme for five years. Sibal targeted the PM saying that this was needed even after "10 years of Acche Din".

Sibal took to X to write, "Global Hunger Index, India ranked 111 out of 125 countries (October 13, 2023). India rejects ranking. Now PM: Extends PMGKA Yojana for another 5 years so that 'people don't go to sleep hungry'."

Ample security measures have been put in place in Chhattisgarh to ensure tight security as the state heads to the first phase of assembly elections on Tuesday. Over 600 polling booths in the sensitive Naxal-hit Bastar division will be under three-layered security cover.

According to information received, around 60,000 security personnel including 40,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel and 20,000 state police personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in Bastar division which as 12 assembly segments. The police said that members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandoes will also be a part of the security apparatus.

