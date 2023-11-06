Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Elections Live: The Big Battle Before 2024

Ample security measures have been put in place in Chhattisgarh to ensure tight security as the state heads to the first phase of assembly elections on Tuesday. Over 600 polling booths in the sensitive Naxal-hit Bastar division will be under three-layered security cover.
According to information received, around 60,000 security personnel including 40,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel and 20,000 state police personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in Bastar division which as 12 assembly segments. The police said that members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandoes will also be a part of the security apparatus.