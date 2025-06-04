Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Nabbed With Heroin in Guwahati

Two notorious drug peddlers were arrested near Lalmati on National Highway 27 in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The arrests were made during a naka checking operation conducted by Basistha Police, led by Officer-in-Charge Inspector Kapil Pathak.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a six-wheeler truck (registration number AS 01 LC 1253) coming from Shillong. During the search, police recovered 22 soap boxes filled with suspected heroin.

After removing the containers, the total weight of the narcotics came to approximately 295.5 grams. The substance later tested positive for heroin using a drug detection kit.

Along with the drugs, police also seized two mobile phones from the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chanowar Hussain (35), a resident of Boragaon in Guwahati and Robial Miya (24), from Patarkuchi, with a permanent address in Barpeta district.

Police believe the heroin was being trafficked into Guwahati for local distribution. An investigation is underway to trace the wider network.

