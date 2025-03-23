Two Notorious Thieves Apprehended in Guwahati’s Balughat with Stolen Items

In a major breakthrough, police apprehended two veteran burglars in Guwahati’s Balughat while they were attempting to sell stolen items. The duo was found in possession of materials allegedly stolen from an under-construction overbridge.

Advertisment

The arrested individuals have been identified as Altaf Ali (19) and Gautam Ray (23). Altaf Ali hails from Khepkuchi, Tengabari, in Baihata Chariali, Kamrup, though he had been residing in Barpathar, Masjid Gali, under the Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. Gautam Ray is a resident of Arungiri, Basistha, with a permanent address in Pakrital, Chaprakata, Bongaigaon.

During the operation, police recovered two rolls of aluminium pati, allegedly stolen from the construction site of a new overbridge. Additionally, a T-shaped wrench, suspected to be used for committing theft, and five iron bars were seized from their possession. The duo was caught red-handed while carrying the stolen materials for sale.