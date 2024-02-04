Burglary Alert! Police Probe Extensive Theft of Brass Items from Temple in Assam’s Lanka

A dismal series of incidents, including a theft, decimated the village of Pipal Pukhuri No. 1 at Lanka in Hojai district.
Targeted by thieves, a significant collection of priceless brass objects worth over two lakhs was stolen from Shiva-Parvati Temple. A brass statue of Lord Gopal was among the looted valuables, giving the sad event a more spiritual undertone.
The police are actively investigating the crime scene to apprehend those responsible for the audacious theft.
It has come to the fore that the Lanka police are in disarray as burglars are captured and brought before the court, but after failing to show solid proof, they are supposedly granted bail by the judge. The same burglars get involved in more burglaries, as per some sources.
Last year, a man lost his life after being mercilessly beaten on suspicion of theft at Bamungaon in Lanka.
The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Hipzur Rahman. Subsequent to the harrowing incident, the police have taken swift action and apprehended six individuals believed to be involved.
Those in custody include Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty, and Sandhu Mazumdar.