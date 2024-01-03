Two Road Accidents Rock Guwahati After Dergaon Tragedy

An instance of two road accidents occurred in the city of Guwahati in the evening following the tragic early-morning collision in Dergaon, in the Golaghat district of Assam.
According to sources, the first incidence occurred today in the Lalmati region of the city, when a female road pedestrian was mowed down by a fast Ultra bus while attempting to cross the National Highway 37.
The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained, informed sources.
The bus was reportedly coming from Jalukbari side and was heading towards Khanapara.
Similarly, in another case, a driver of a premium four-wheeler car (with registration number AS 01 U 1908) traveling from Jalukbari to Khanapara allegedly struck a road pedestrian, but the victim managed to save his life.
The victim sustained injuries as per eye witnesses.
Following then, the driver of the abovementioned car, who was under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle and smashed into two-wheeler vehicles.
All of the injured people, including two from the four-wheeler vehicles, were taken to the hospital for treatment.