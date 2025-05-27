Two Severely Injured as Car Gets Sandwiched Between Container and Truck in Guwahati

A horrific road accident on the Basistha-Boragaon flyover in Guwahati on Monday night left two individuals critically injured after a Maruti Baleno was crushed between a stationary container truck and a speeding truck.

Advertisment

According to eyewitness reports, a container truck bearing registration number UP21CN1883 broke down unexpectedly due to a mechanical failure on the busy flyover. Shortly after, a Maruti Baleno (AS01EE5876) collided with the rear of the stalled container. Within moments, another truck (AS25EC8120) traveling at high speed from the same direction slammed into the Baleno, sandwiching the vehicle between the two heavy trucks.

The impact left the Baleno car completely wrecked, and both occupants suffered severe injuries. Emergency responders rushed them to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be extremely critical.

In a concerning development, the drivers and handymen of both the container and the truck reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. A team from the Guwahati Traffic Police is currently present at the accident site and has launched an investigation.

The accident has caused significant traffic disruption on the Boragaon flyover, and commuters have been advised to use alternate routes until normalcy is restored.

Also Read: Accident in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh: Dumper Rams into Hoarding Pole, Driver Flees