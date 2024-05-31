Guwahati News

Two Students of Guwahati's Gopal Boro HS School Goes Missing

According to sources, the two missing students have been identified as Krishna Boro and Nayan Kurmi, both students of Class 8.
Two Students of Guwahati's Gopal Boro HS School Goes Missing
Two Students of Guwahati's Gopal Boro HS School Goes Missing
Pratidin Time

In another sensational incident, two male students of the Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary have gone missing in Guwahati, reports said on Friday.

According to sources, the two missing students have been identified as Krishna Boro and Nayan Kurmi, both students of Class 8.

Krishna Boro is a resident of the Nayanpur locality, while Nayan Kurmi hails from the Lichubagan locality, sources added.

The family members of the two missing students have filed a missing complaint at the Dispur Police Station.

Two Students of Guwahati's Gopal Boro HS School Goes Missing
Assam: Class 3 Student Missing Since 4 Days, Family Suspect Abduction
missing
Dispur police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/two-students-of-guwahatis-gopal-boro-hs-school-goes-missing
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com