Two Students of Guwahati's Gopal Boro HS School Goes Missing

In another sensational incident, two male students of the Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary have gone missing in Guwahati, reports said on Friday.
According to sources, the two missing students have been identified as Krishna Boro and Nayan Kurmi, both students of Class 8.
Krishna Boro is a resident of the Nayanpur locality, while Nayan Kurmi hails from the Lichubagan locality, sources added.
The family members of the two missing students have filed a missing complaint at the Dispur Police Station.