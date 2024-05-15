Assam: Class 3 Student Missing Since 4 Days, Family Suspect Abduction

An 8-year-old boy has gone missing in Assam's Dibrugarh district for the past four days, sources said on Wednesday.
The missing minor boy has been identified as Umesh Ghatowar, the son of Montu Ghatowar and Sunita Ghatowar, hailing from No. 2 Bamunpukhuri village in Dibrugarh, reports said. He was a class 3 student of Napam Ghuguloni L.P School.
The boy has been reportedly missing since May 12 (Sunday) when he left his house to watch a bihu function along with his friends.
Umesh's family members have searched for their son in the nearby areas but received no trace of the boy.
They have also claimed that he was seen roaming with an unidentified man at the bihu function. His family members further allege that he was lured by the man and abducted.
A missing complaint has been lodged and an investigation is underway into the incident.