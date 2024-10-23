Two Thieves Escape Police Custody In Guwahati; Manhunt Underway

Two motorcycle thieves managed to escape from police custody in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari on Wednesday morning.
Sources revealed that the escape occurred when the thieves, identified as Rahul Rava and Bikash Borah, were being transported to the Dhirenpara First Response Unit (FRU) for a health check-up.
During the transfer, the duo reportedly managed to jump out of the police vehicle and flee from the scene. Despite efforts by the Fatasil Ambari police to apprehend the escaped thieves, they have yet to be caught.
Adding to the tension, sources indicate that the Fatasil police are attempting to downplay the incident.
Police are currently pursuing leads to locate the escaped criminals.