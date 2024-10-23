Guwahati News

Two Thieves Escape Police Custody In Guwahati; Manhunt Underway

Sources revealed that the escape occurred when the thieves, identified as Rahul Rava and Bikash Borah, were being transported to the Dhirenpara First Response Unit (FRU) for a health check-up.
Two Thieves Escape Police Custody In Guwahati; Manhunt Underway
Two Thieves Escape Police Custody In Guwahati; Manhunt UnderwayRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Two motorcycle thieves managed to escape from police custody in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari on Wednesday morning.

Sources revealed that the escape occurred when the thieves, identified as Rahul Rava and Bikash Borah, were being transported to the Dhirenpara First Response Unit (FRU) for a health check-up.

During the transfer, the duo reportedly managed to jump out of the police vehicle and flee from the scene. Despite efforts by the Fatasil Ambari police to apprehend the escaped thieves, they have yet to be caught.

Adding to the tension, sources indicate that the Fatasil police are attempting to downplay the incident.

Police are currently pursuing leads to locate the escaped criminals.

Two Thieves Escape Police Custody In Guwahati; Manhunt Underway
Woman Jumps Off Six-Storey Building In Guwahati
Guwahati police
Thieves

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/two-thieves-escape-police-custody-in-guwahati-manhunt-underway
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com