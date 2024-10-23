Woman Jumps Off Six-Storey Building In Guwahati

A woman was critical injured after allegedly jumping from a six-storey building in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place at Puhor Guest House, where the woman had arrived to attend to her husband's medical treatment. The woman has been identified as Prema Thomu (33).
While the exact circumstances surrounding her fall remain unclear, reports suggest that she may have jumped in a deliberate attempt to take her own life.
Upon hearing a loud noise, nearby residents and passersby quickly rushed to the scene and rushed her to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.
Local police have been notified and are investigating the incident.