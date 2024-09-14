Two Thieves Nabbed at Asomiya Pratidin Office in Guwahati

Two members of an eight-member gang were apprehended in the early hours at the Asomiya Pratidin office in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality after attempting to steal aluminum wires and the generator's battery from the premises.
According to reports, the gang entered into the office premises late at night, but their plan was foiled when staff managed to catch two of them while they were fleeing with aluminum wires. The thieves allegedly threatened to stab the office staff during the attempted theft.
The gang was reportedly under the influence of drugs, with a syringe being recovered from the pocket of one of the arrested thieves. Chandmari police later arrested the two thieves and have launched an investigation into the incident.
A search operation is also in progress to apprehend the remaining gang members.