Two Traffic Cops Closed to Reserve After Viral Scuffle Video in Guwahati

Two traffic police personnel from the Dispur police station have been closed to reserve and an enquiry has been initiated following the emergence of a video depicting their scuffle, which went viral on social media on Wednesday.
The officers involved have been identified as Mukul Moran and Nabin Nath.
The enquiry is being conducted under the supervision of the ACP (Traffic-I).
Sources indicate that the altercation occurred beneath the Six-mile flyover in Guwahati, stemming from a duty-related issue.
In the video, the two officers were seen engaged in a physical confrontation, while a third officer gradually moved away from the scene.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens, who expressed outrage over the behavior exhibited by the traffic personnel.