Assam: Class XI Student Stabbed with Knife in Jorhat School

In a shocking incident at Dahotia Higher Secondary School in Jorhat, a group of 7 to 8 students viciously attacked a Class XI student with a knife leaving the victim critically injured.
The victim, identified as Debajit Bania, required immediate medical attention following the brutal assault.
According to reports, the group of students who attacked him included individuals from Classes 8, 9, and 12.
Speaking to media, he recounted the harrowing moment, stating, “They came into our Class XI classroom and beat me. They were fighting with my classmates, and I was caught in the middle. Others punched and kicked me, and one of them took out a knife to attack me.”
The injured student was swiftly admitted to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.
Furthermore, school authorities alerted the local police in response to the tragic incident.
This alarming episode raises serious concerns about safety in schools, particularly as it follows a similar incident in Sipajhar.
It may be mentioned that, a ninth-standard student of Padumpukhuri High School in Sipajhar, Assam, tragically died after being brutally beaten by a classmate on 23 September.