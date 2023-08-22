Indrani Tahbildar Death: Accused Aseem Chakraborty Taken To Belsor PS

Nalbari BJP leader Aseem Chakraborty, another accused in the Indrani Tahbildar death case, was on Tuesday taken to to Belsor Police Station for questioning regarding the matter, officials informed.
According to officials, Chakraborty, who was kept at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station, was transferred to Belsor PS where he underwent interrogation. He was interrogated overnight and his mobile phone was also seized by the police.
Meanwhile, Nalbari Police is looking for another person named Nitul Barman, who is thought to be linked to the death of Indrani Tahbildar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary in Assam.
Officials informed that Nitul Barman had also been named in the SI scam that was reported in Assam. He had allegedly taken sums of money from as many as 40 candidates, none of whom got a job.
Meanwhile, following his questioning, police officials took Aseem Chakraborty to Gangapur in Nalbari for an operation in connection with the case.
With Chakraborty by their side, officials reached the residence of one Gazidur Rahman in Gangapur. The police also questioned Rahman regarding Indrani Tahbildar's death, reports claimed.
It may be noted that Nalbari BJP leader Aseem Chakraborty, alongside Rekhanta Das and Diban Deka were detained based on the confession of arrested accused Anurag Chaliha.
Earlier on August 19, in a significant development in the Indrani Tahbildar death case, Diban Deka, a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam was remanded to seven days of police custody.
Alongside Deka, Rekhanta Das and Aseem Chakraborty, also linked to the case, are subject to the same custody period. The Chandmari Police requested this extended custody to deepen their ongoing investigation.