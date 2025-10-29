Subscribe

Two Women Nabbed in Guwahati with 5.2 Kg of Cannabis

Basistha Police seized 5.2 kg ganja in Guwahati’s New Market, arresting two women peddlers, Rukiya and Razia Khatun. Cash and phones recovered. Investigation on.

PratidinTime News Desk
Basistha Police have seized a large quantity of cannabis (ganja) from Guwahati’s New Market area on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the team recovered 5.2 kilograms of ganja during the raid. Two alleged drug peddlers — identified as Rukiya Khatun and Razia Khatun of Champupara Pathar — have been arrested in connection with the case.

The police also seized two mobile phones and ₹4,320 in cash from their possession.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested women had been running an illegal drug trade in the New Market area for quite some time, allegedly supplying narcotics to local users and small peddlers.

