'UBER' Driver Assaulted for Not Halting at ‘No Parking Point’ in Guwahati

The Hatigaon Police on Saturday night detained a group four persons including two women for allegedly assaulting a UBER driver for not halting at the No Parking point in the city.
The incident was reported near Lakshmi Nagar at around 7.40 pm.
According to initial reports, the group hired a UBER car in the city; however, the situation became chaotic when the driver, named as Firdoz Ali, was ordered to park the car in a No Parking area, but he flatly refused.
The driver was verbally abused by the group and was assaulted physically, due to which he sustained injuries on his head and neck.
The incident sparked uproar in the midst of the city after public gheraoed the group demanding a clarification for hitting the poor driver.
Later, Hatigaon police reached the spot and rescued the group from the spot and took them to the police station for an interrogation.