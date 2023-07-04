UCC Will Bind Bharat & Its Nationalism More Effectively: Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar stated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively, and emphasized that "any further delay in implementation of UCC will be corrosive to our values."
Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati on Tuesday, the Vice President stressed that Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are 'fundamental in the governance of the country' and it's the duty of the State to make them into rules.
Cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and "frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives," Dhankar stressed, “It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed.”
The Vice-President also pointed out that "no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak with our sovereignty and reputation."
Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional and vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace & harmony, VP stressed, "We can not suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions."
Noting that there is zero tolerance to corruption now, he called for making a corruption-free society.
"Corruption is anti-democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth. A corruption-free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory," he said.
He also expressed his disapproval of some people "taking to streets rather than taking recourse to lawful process" when they are held up for corruption.
The Vice-President also asked the students to take pride in being Indians and its historical achievements. He also wanted them to be committed towards economic nationalism and refrain from making fiscal gains at the cost of the nation and nationalism. Dhankar also invited the attention of the students towards the need of being tolerant.
Earlier in the day, the Vice President along with Smt (Dr.) Sudesh Dhankhar visited and prayed at the renowned Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Later, he had an interaction with the students of IIT Guwahati.
Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chairman Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, Dr. Rajeev Modi, Director IIT Guwahati, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, senior faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present in the occasion.