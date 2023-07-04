Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Lands In Guwahati

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.
As per information received, the Vice President landed at around 9.55 am at the airport in Guwahati’s Borjhar. He was welcomed upon his arrival by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria and Lok Sabha member Queen Oja.
The schedule for Vice President Dhankar’s trip includes a visit of the revered Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. From there, he is slated to head to IIT Guwahati where he will preside over two events.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that cabinet minister Atul Bora, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and top officials of Assam Police were also present to welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the airport.
Earlier, it had emerged that the Vice President will attend the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati during his visit to Assam, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said on Sunday. He will also interact with the students of IIT Guwahati.
It may be noted that in May this year, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar had come to Assam to attend the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University.