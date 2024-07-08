Udalguri Man Disappears from GMCH, Family Appeals for Help

The family members immediately informed the Bhangagarh police station and GMCH authorities about the incident. However, there has been no trace of the young man so far.

Reportedly, Birsa had suffered a head injury following an accident, due to which he had undergone surgery earlier. He was brought to the GMCH to be admitted on July 5 for another surgery, his brother said.

The family is in distress, appealing for any information that could lead to finding Birsa.