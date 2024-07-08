Udalguri Man Disappears from GMCH, Family Appeals for Help

A patient undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has mysteriously gone missing, reports said on Monday.
The patient reportedly hailed from the Hattigor Tea Estate in Assam's Udalguri district. According to information received, the missing man identified as Birsa Kerketa was admitted at the GMCH on July 4, 2024.
Birsa was brought to the GMCH by two of his brothers. However, while his brothers were having a conversation with the doctors, he went missing.
The family members immediately informed the Bhangagarh police station and GMCH authorities about the incident. However, there has been no trace of the young man so far.
Reportedly, Birsa had suffered a head injury following an accident, due to which he had undergone surgery earlier. He was brought to the GMCH to be admitted on July 5 for another surgery, his brother said.
The family is in distress, appealing for any information that could lead to finding Birsa.
This incident adds to a growing list of disappearances at GMCH, with previous cases including a man from Tamulpur and another from Silchar who went missing while undergoing treatment, both of whom remain untraced to this day.