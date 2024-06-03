Udalguri Woman Living In Guwahati Dies, Family Allege Domestic Abuse

The family of an Udalguri woman filed a complaint against her husband for domestic abuse after she died from injuries at a hospital, reports on Monday claimed.
As per the reports, the woman lived along with her husband in Guwahati's Jyotikuchi locality. The family accused that the husband had been harassing and physically abusing the woman for a long time.
As a result of the torture meted out to her, the woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.
Following the death of the woman, her family members from Udalguri lodged a complaint with the police there against the husband.
The deceased woman was identified as Sujata Das, while the husband has been identified as Manas Pratim Das. A case has been lodged and the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.
Further details are awaited.