Assam Woman Found Dead Amidst Claims of Domestic Abuse and Child Marriage

In a distressing incident, a married woman was found dead at her residence at Khubalia village under Assam’s Dhemaji district.
The woman, identified as Torali Koch Gogoi, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, however, suspicions of premeditated murder allegedly orchestrated by her husband has now come to light.
Torali’s mother has come forward, accusing her daughter’s husband, Ramesh Gogoi, and his family of perpetrating the heinous act and attempting to disguise it as suicide. She claims that Torali had been enduring severe mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband’s family for an extended period.
Furthermore, she asserts that Ramesh had eloped with Torali when she was merely 14 years old and subsequently married her.
Despite filing a complaint regarding the child marriage at the local police station, Torali’s mother laments that no action was taken.