UKNA Finance Secretary Arrested By STF In Guwahati

IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta was quoted by ANI as saying, “The STF team apprehended one person from Manipur who had been found involved in various sabotage activities against the state." Mahanta identified the arrested individual as Chongloi and noted his involvement in the recent bombing of the Sapermaina bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy in Tamenglong, Manipur.