UKNA Finance Secretary Arrested By STF In Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested LS Yosef Chongloi, the self-styled Finance Secretary of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), in Guwahati on Saturday evening.
Chongloi, a 34-year-old resident of Churachandpur, Manipur, is suspected to be involved in various sabotage activities across Manipur and Assam's bordering areas.
Acting on secret information and following directions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), STF, a team conducted an operation in the Beltola area under Basistha police station in Guwahati.
IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta was quoted by ANI as saying, “The STF team apprehended one person from Manipur who had been found involved in various sabotage activities against the state." Mahanta identified the arrested individual as Chongloi and noted his involvement in the recent bombing of the Sapermaina bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy in Tamenglong, Manipur.
"The self-styled Finance Secretary of UKNA cadre is arrested in connection with STF police station Case No. 15/2024 u/s 147/148/149/150 BNS r/w sec 16/17/18/20 UA(P) Act and investigation is on," he added.