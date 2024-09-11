STF Assam Seize Drugs Worth Rs 2 Cr, Arrests 4 in Separate Ops

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam seized a significant quantity of drugs valued at approximately Rs 2 crore during a raid in Kamrup district.
The operation, led by Kamrup district Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak, took place at Mojuli and Rani which resulted in the arrest of three individuals.
The peddlers were identified as Habibur Ali and Rekibul Ali, and Nasibur Rahman were apprehended at the Dharapur intersection.
All three suspects are now in police custody, and investigations are underway to uncover the full scope of the drug network.
In another operation, the STF, acting on reliable information, conducted a raid in Betkuchi under Gorchuk jurisdiction on the morning of September 11.
During the raid, a female drug peddler, Nilamati Boro, also known as Rita Boro (42), was apprehended.
The raid led to the recovery of 21 vials of suspected heroin weighing 29.6 grams, along with a mobile phone and Rs 7,235 in cash.
Both operations represent significant steps in the STF's ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region, and further investigations are expected to reveal more details about the individuals involved in these illegal activities.