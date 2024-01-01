ULFA, Paresh Baruah On Assam CM's Agenda For New Year Address

He further said, "As many as 2 lakh 26 thousand beneficiaries have availed land pattas through Mission Basundhara, among whom are 85,000 people are STs and 83,000 are OBCs, while 31,000 general category people have received land pattas. The state government has began procuring paddy. Mill owners are purchasing paddy at higher prices. In the previous year, tourist footfall rose by 500 per cent, while national tourists rose by 103 per cent. Delimitation has ensured that 96 constituencies will be won by indigenous Assamese people. Eight of 12 constituencies in the Barak valley region has been ensured for the indigenous people. After delimitation, the pact with ULFA will ensure security for the indigenous people. Their rights have been secured for the next 30 to 40 years. For the people of Assam, ULFA has done a two-fold favour with the signing of the peace accord. This will be beneficial for the people of the state within the confines of the constitution."