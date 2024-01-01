ULFA, Paresh Baruah On Assam CM's Agenda For New Year Address

As many as 11 peace agreements have been signed with insurgent groups giving up arms after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
Apart from the Paresh Baruah-led United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I), insurgency in Assam has come to an end, said CM Sarma while addressing reporters today in Guwahati.
While speaking on the historic peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of ULFA, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people should look at the benefits it will deliver for the indigenous people of Assam.
He said, "As many as 3,842 youths, both men and women, have returned to the mainstream during this period. Assam's economy will touch Rs 10 lakh crore-level before 2026. The state's internal revenue collection has risen by 18 per cent. We have been sanctinoed additional loan amounting to Rs 58,000 crore, with 90 per cent of the amount not required to be paid back."
"In 2023, 5,179 hectares of forest land have been freed from illegal occupation. There are absolutely zero cases requiring investigation in Majuli. Up to 3,000 kilometers of national highways and state roads will be upgraded. The goal is to rebuild the infrastructure of 500 high schools before 2026. Accordingly, work on 200 schools will be completed this year," added CM Sarma.
He further said, "As many as 2 lakh 26 thousand beneficiaries have availed land pattas through Mission Basundhara, among whom are 85,000 people are STs and 83,000 are OBCs, while 31,000 general category people have received land pattas. The state government has began procuring paddy. Mill owners are purchasing paddy at higher prices. In the previous year, tourist footfall rose by 500 per cent, while national tourists rose by 103 per cent. Delimitation has ensured that 96 constituencies will be won by indigenous Assamese people. Eight of 12 constituencies in the Barak valley region has been ensured for the indigenous people. After delimitation, the pact with ULFA will ensure security for the indigenous people. Their rights have been secured for the next 30 to 40 years. For the people of Assam, ULFA has done a two-fold favour with the signing of the peace accord. This will be beneficial for the people of the state within the confines of the constitution."
"This pact will also be beneficial for general category people in creating belts and blocks for them. Until now, there was no reservation for OBCs in the panchayat level. From now on, this will be done. A movement that had subsided has been revived. This peace pact should be looked as a measure to ensure the rights of the people of Assam are secured. Those communities that have lived in the state for the past 200 to 300 years are the real indigenous people," added CM Sarma.
Speaking further on the ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah, who has resisted the peace process, the Assam CM said, "I don't doubt his love for a Swadhin Asom (Independent Assam). What will be the use of an independent Assam if the chief minister cannot be an Assamese? Paresh Baruah should speak with the people of the state. We don't need to track his call if he decides to contact us. I urge Assam Police to not track his calls. I have constant conversations with him. He will surely join the mainstream someday. For today, we cannot hope for everything. Paresh Baruah cannot leave behind his ideals of freedom so soon. The police will have to take measures if someone lobs a grenade. We cannot obstruct the operations of the army."