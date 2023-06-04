Unacademy Felicitates 10th, 12th Toppers from Guwahati

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform on Sunday awarded top rankers of class 10th & 12th in Guwahati, Assam.
The event was attended by Binita Jain, Vice Principal of Royal Global School, Pratidin Media Group Director (Business) Rishi Baruah, Fashion Designer Payal Chadda and Dentist of Urban Dental Dr. Rohit Jain.
Following the platform’s vision of democratizing access to quality education, Unacademy Store awarded certificates, free Unacademy subscriptions and many more offers to the top 5 rankers of classes 10th & 12th.
The schools who participated in the event are Hindustan Kendriya Vidyalaya, Royal Global School, MVM 3 BORSAJAI, MVM 4, BORSAJAI, Sanskriti the Gurukul, MVM Gotanagar, Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti and International School, Guwahati.
Speaking on the occasion, Guwahati store head Ronak Dhoot said, “Unacademy Stores serves as an offline touch point for Learners who want to understand the brand's offerings across platforms with first-hand experience of its advantages. Built with a modern and minimalistic design approach, Unacademy Store is designed to keep Learners informed about chosen career paths and connect them to others who share the same interests. It curates a holistic experience for Learners and further propels trust and confidence in the brand."
On the other hand, addressing the students, Pratidin Media Group Director (Business) Rishi Baruah said, “The period of graduation and post-graduation will be the most crucial part of your carrier. Thus, try to stand by your goals, as during this period there is a possibility of distraction, but you will have to overcome this situation. If you succeed in doing so during these 5-6 years of your academic carrier, your next 40 years will be glorious. Try to remember your parents, and recall their ideologies when you go to colleges or universities.”
Catering to the immense demand for pursuing quality education, Unacademy Store claimed to offer on-ground counselling with curriculum experts, meetings, and occasional sessions with top Educators. Learners can also purchase all Unacademy subscriptions at Unacademy Store after guided counselling.
The Store is located at Unacademy Store, 1st floor, Above HDFC bank, next to Sohum Emporia, Bhangagarh, G.S Rd, Guwahati. Unacademy Store is open on all seven days from 10 am to 7 pm.