Jayanta Baruah Receives Damodardev Award 2023 in Majuli

The chairman of Sadin-Pratidin group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah, has been conferred with the prestigious Shri Shri Damodardev award for the year 2023 on Sunday.
The special honor was conferred to Baruah by Auniati Satra in Majuli on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of 'Assam Bilasini', an Assamese vernacular newspaper launched in Majuli back in 1913.
Jayanta Baruah received the prestigious award for his contribution to the Assamese language. He was also felicitated by several parties, organization among others.
The Damodardev award was constituted in 2012 to honor journalists, litterateur, and scholars for their contribution in their respective fields.
On Friday, Cultural group ‘Kallol’ felicitated and honoured Jayanta Baruah at their yearly celebrations held in Assam’s Nagaon.
Representatives of the ‘Kallol’ group felicitated Jayanta Baruah with a traditional Assamese Gamosa, Seleng, a memento, a bouquet of flowers and a Japi.