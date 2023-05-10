Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 57 Lakh Seized At Guwahati Railway Station; 2 Held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized an amount of Rs 57,50,000 at the Guwahati Railway station.
According to sources, the money was suspected to have been supplied through the city and was being transported by two suppliers who were later apprehended during the raids.
The operation was led by GRP's Officer in Charge (OC) Prasenjit Das, who along with his team, intercepted the suppliers and recovered the huge amount of cash from their possession.
The suspects are currently being interrogated to ascertain the source and purpose of the money.
Police suspect that the money could be linked to some syndicate, and they are investigating the matter further. The seizure of such a huge amount of cash has raised concerns about illegal money transactions in the region.