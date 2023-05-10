Assam: Youth Assaulted, Looted In Doboka

In an incident that took place on Tuesday night, a youth was attacked by three miscreants at Doboka in Assam’s Hojai district.
The incident took place near the Jamuna River bridge in Doboka.
The youth identified as Ramiz Uddin was attacked by the three miscreants who came on two bikes.
According to sources, the miscreants looted Ramiz and took every single penny out of him before fleeing the scene.
The youth was also pounded on the head during the incident.
Later, the police arrived at the scene and admitted the youth to a 30-bed hospital in Doboka.
Earlier on May 6, a group of miscreants t attacked Kareng Huchori Dal (group), leaving several members injured.
The entire scene of the violent attack was captured on camera.
According to reports, the Huchori group had been invited to the Palengi Regional Bihu Conference at Gargaon in Assam’s Sivasagar district. On their way back from the conference, their car was intercepted by a group of drunken youths, who proceeded to attack the group with great ferocity.
The attack reportedly included the beating of the bihuwas and nasonis, members of the Huchori gang.