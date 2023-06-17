Unidentified Body Found at Guwahati Railway Station

The body of an unidentified man was recovered at Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday morning.
Sources said that the body was discovered under the stairs at Platform no 2. The identity of the deceased man is yet to be established.
It is learned that the lifeless body of the man had been lying at the spot for the last 2-3 days but nobody enquired about him, until today morning.
The cause of the man’s death is yet to be ascertained.
The Railway police have been informed of the incident. Further investigation is on.
Earlier yesterday, the body of a man was found floating on River Brahmaputra in Guwahati’s Pandu area. The deceased has been identified as Zahid Ahmed. Sources said that Zahid went missing after he went for bath at Sukreswar Ghat.
The body was later spotted by locals floating in the river near Pandu in Maligaon area of the city. Authorities were informed immediately.