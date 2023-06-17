Mob Vandalizes BJP Office In Manipur's Thongju

The mob allegedly stormed the office on Friday night and vandalized the place by tearing down posters and destroying the furniture. No injury or casualty was reported at the time of filing this report.

The incident was reported at BJP's Head Office of Thongju Assembly Constituency BJP located at Khongman Okram Chuthek.

The mob tried to burn the BJP Mandal office, however after hot argument with the localities, the mob receded from their attempt.

The office was however completely vandalised.